BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Shares of BSQR opened at $1.73 on Friday. BSQUARE has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $8.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.91. The company has a market cap of $35.34 million, a P/E ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 1.48.

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative net margin of 5.55% and a negative return on equity of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $9.08 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in BSQUARE by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 286,337 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 15,009 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BSQUARE during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BSQUARE during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in BSQUARE by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,676 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 8,161 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in BSQUARE during the 4th quarter worth $483,000. 9.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BSQUARE Company Profile

BSQUARE Corporation develops and deploys technologies for the makers and operators of connected devices in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. It offers software that connect devices to create intelligent systems; and embedded operating system software and services for makers of connected and intelligent devices, such as point-of-sale terminals, kiosks, tablets and handheld data collection devices, smart vending machines, ATMs, essential equipment in buildings and facilities environments, digital signs, and in-vehicle telematics and entertainment devices.

