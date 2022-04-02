Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Burberry Group (LON:BRBY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 1,960 ($25.67) price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 1,930 ($25.28) price objective on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,050 ($26.85) price objective on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,180.71 ($28.57).

BRBY traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 1,673.50 ($21.92). The stock had a trading volume of 826,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,746. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,808.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,829.75. Burberry Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,534.50 ($20.10) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,267 ($29.70). The stock has a market cap of £6.66 billion and a PE ratio of 14.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.56.

In other Burberry Group news, insider Carolyn McCall purchased 18 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,849 ($24.22) per share, with a total value of £332.82 ($435.97). Also, insider Matthew Key acquired 3,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,581 ($20.71) per share, with a total value of £49,643.40 ($65,029.34). In the last quarter, insiders have bought 8,158 shares of company stock valued at $13,062,622.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

