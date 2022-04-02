BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) Major Shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust Sells 3,000 Shares

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Rating) major shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $12,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

John Rosatti Revocable Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 28th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total value of $13,200.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total value of $12,600.00.

On Monday, March 21st, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total value of $12,780.00.

On Friday, March 18th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 2,500 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total value of $11,450.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total value of $13,470.00.

On Monday, March 14th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total value of $12,810.00.

BFI stock opened at $3.90 on Friday. BurgerFi International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $15.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.60.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BFI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in BurgerFi International by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 24,838 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in BurgerFi International in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in BurgerFi International in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in BurgerFi International by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in BurgerFi International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.01% of the company’s stock.

About BurgerFi International

BurgerFi International, Inc engages in the operation of franchised and corporate-owned restaurants. It offers burgers, hotdogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, and wine. The company was founded by John Rosatti in February 2011 and is headquartered in North Palm Beach, FL.

