Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Given New $227.00 Price Target at Barclays

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $237.00 to $227.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

BURL has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $245.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a $292.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Burlington Stores from a hold rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $291.85.

Burlington Stores stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $181.95. 650,450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 936,910. The firm has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $253.84. Burlington Stores has a 1-year low of $171.15 and a 1-year high of $357.34.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 85.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

