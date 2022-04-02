C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Sold by Essex LLC

Essex LLC lowered its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Essex LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,661,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $144,553,000 after buying an additional 214,608 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 157.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,928,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $180,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,627 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 123.1% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 9,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 5,204 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 74,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,467,000 after purchasing an additional 17,833 shares during the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHRW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $124.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.90.

NASDAQ CHRW traded down $4.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,040,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,918. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.50. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.67 and a 1-year high of $112.15.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 43.59% and a net margin of 3.65%. The company’s revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.87%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

