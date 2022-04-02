Cadence Bank Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share (NYSE:CADE)

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Cadence Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the company will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.72. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cadence Bank’s FY2022 earnings at $2.85 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Cadence Bank from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Cadence Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cadence Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.86.

Shares of CADE opened at $28.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.70 and a 200-day moving average of $28.77. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.03. Cadence Bank has a one year low of $27.25 and a one year high of $34.24.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $375.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.56 million. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 15.49%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Cadence Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Cadence Bank’s payout ratio is presently 46.56%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $45,277,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $2,950,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,837,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,179,000 after purchasing an additional 500,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 1,011.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 210,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,260,000 after purchasing an additional 191,245 shares in the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

