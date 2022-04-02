Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 4.5% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 11,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 213.3% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPT has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $162.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.71.

Shares of CPT opened at $171.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.77, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $164.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.77. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $109.23 and a 52 week high of $180.37.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($1.12). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 7.85%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.77%.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 2,617 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.87, for a total value of $462,868.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total value of $145,474.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,129 shares of company stock worth $13,993,516 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

