Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Camping World from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Camping World from $66.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Camping World from $56.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial cut shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Camping World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.29.

Shares of Camping World stock opened at $27.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 3.01. Camping World has a 12 month low of $27.10 and a 12 month high of $49.20.

Camping World ( NYSE:CWH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 131.23%. Camping World’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Analysts predict that Camping World will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Camping World by 413.2% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Camping World during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Camping World in the third quarter worth about $40,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Camping World in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Camping World in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

