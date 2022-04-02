Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates Hold Rating for Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM)

Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $12.00. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 262.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Noble Financial lowered Motorsport Games from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Motorsport Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark downgraded Motorsport Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Motorsport Games from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

NASDAQ:MSGM opened at $1.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.07. Motorsport Games has a 12-month low of $1.29 and a 12-month high of $24.19.

Motorsport Games ( NASDAQ:MSGM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.66). Motorsport Games had a negative return on equity of 73.08% and a negative net margin of 294.13%. Equities analysts predict that Motorsport Games will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorsport Games in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. EMC Capital Management increased its position in shares of Motorsport Games by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 71,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 5,497 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Motorsport Games by 87,103.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 27,873 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC increased its holdings in Motorsport Games by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 250,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 116,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Motorsport Games by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,347,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,220,000 after buying an additional 75,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.25% of the company’s stock.

Motorsport Games Inc develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers video games for game consoles, personal computer, and mobile platforms through various retail and digital channels, including full-game and downloadable content.

