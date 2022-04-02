Cardano (ADA) Price Reaches $1.16

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 2nd. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for $1.16 or 0.00002504 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cardano has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar. Cardano has a market capitalization of $39.10 billion and approximately $1.26 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.43 or 0.00214793 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001040 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00033413 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00024929 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $194.00 or 0.00419110 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00052359 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 34,277,702,082 coins and its circulating supply is 33,739,028,516 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Cardano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

