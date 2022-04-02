CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.80.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of CareDx from $106.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of CareDx from $90.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on CareDx from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered CareDx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Get CareDx alerts:

In other news, Director Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total transaction of $328,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Reginald Seeto sold 1,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $68,880.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 72,612 shares of company stock valued at $2,888,391. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CareDx by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in CareDx during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in CareDx by 2,183.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CareDx during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in CareDx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000.

Shares of CDNA stock traded up $1.99 on Monday, hitting $38.98. The stock had a trading volume of 799,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,251. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.06. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -66.07 and a beta of 0.74. CareDx has a one year low of $27.87 and a one year high of $96.88.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $79.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.10 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 6.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CareDx will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CareDx (Get Rating)

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.