CargoX (CXO) Trading 2.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

CargoX (CXO) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. CargoX has a market capitalization of $53.16 million and $8,489.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CargoX has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CargoX coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000559 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003592 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00037754 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.63 or 0.00108389 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

CargoX Coin Profile

CXO is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 coins and its circulating supply is 207,558,157 coins. CargoX’s official website is cargox.io . CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CargoX is medium.com/cargoxio . The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio

According to CryptoCompare, “The CargoX aims to disrupt the container shipping industry by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain to provide decentralized protocols, tools, and utilities for the exchange of shipment ownership documents (Bill of Lading). The Bill of Lading is a document issued by a carrier (or his agent) to acknowledge receipt of cargo for shipment, that will be registry on the blockchain while providing a way for importers and exporters to exchange those documents digitally, securely and without counterfeit in an open environment. The CargoX token (CXO) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for sending, archiving, changing ownership, and also as a medium of exchange for logistic services. “

