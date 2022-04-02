Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($3.93) Per Share

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for Carvana in a report issued on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Potter forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.93) for the year. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CVNA. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Carvana from $200.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $270.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $430.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $355.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $430.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.55.

NYSE CVNA opened at $119.46 on Thursday. Carvana has a 1-year low of $97.70 and a 1-year high of $376.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11. The company has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a PE ratio of -74.66 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.18.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.23). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 19.82% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 110.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,655,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,131,000 after buying an additional 1,937,812 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,211,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,087,000 after buying an additional 1,841,141 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 416.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 717,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,384,000 after buying an additional 578,900 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,125,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,764,000 after buying an additional 549,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,455,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,350,000 after buying an additional 468,006 shares in the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.73, for a total value of $148,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael E. Maroone purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $104.77 per share, with a total value of $2,619,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,026 shares of company stock valued at $153,014. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

