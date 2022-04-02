Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $232.70.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CASY. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $237.00 to $235.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $257.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,795,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,029,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 334,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,025,000 after buying an additional 168,802 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 450.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 177,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,473,000 after buying an additional 145,379 shares during the period. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 911,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,876,000 after buying an additional 121,264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

CASY traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $198.22. 338,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,847. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $187.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.78. Casey’s General Stores has a 1-year low of $170.82 and a 1-year high of $229.18.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will post 8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 16.26%.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

