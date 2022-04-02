Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director Sells $401,172.64 in Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) Director Daniel Bradbury sold 8,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total value of $401,172.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Daniel Bradbury also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 14th, Daniel Bradbury sold 8,852 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total value of $338,234.92.
- On Tuesday, February 22nd, Daniel Bradbury sold 8,852 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $345,405.04.
- On Wednesday, February 9th, Daniel Bradbury sold 8,852 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $411,883.56.
- On Monday, January 24th, Daniel Bradbury sold 14,631 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total value of $518,230.02.
- On Thursday, January 20th, Daniel Bradbury sold 15,604 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $550,197.04.
- On Tuesday, January 18th, Daniel Bradbury sold 2,470 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $87,191.00.
- On Tuesday, January 4th, Daniel Bradbury sold 16,353 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total transaction of $712,663.74.
CSTL stock opened at $45.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.09. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $31.46 and a one year high of $78.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -37.08 and a beta of 0.59.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,116,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,604,000 after purchasing an additional 622,786 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,801,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,226,000 after purchasing an additional 45,379 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,049,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000,000 after purchasing an additional 18,002 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 669,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,492,000 after purchasing an additional 178,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 610,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,163,000 after acquiring an additional 189,918 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CSTL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $82.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.80.
About Castle Biosciences (Get Rating)
Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.
