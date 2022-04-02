Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director Sells $401,172.64 in Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) Director Daniel Bradbury sold 8,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total value of $401,172.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Daniel Bradbury also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 14th, Daniel Bradbury sold 8,852 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total value of $338,234.92.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Daniel Bradbury sold 8,852 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $345,405.04.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Daniel Bradbury sold 8,852 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $411,883.56.

On Monday, January 24th, Daniel Bradbury sold 14,631 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total value of $518,230.02.

On Thursday, January 20th, Daniel Bradbury sold 15,604 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $550,197.04.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Daniel Bradbury sold 2,470 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $87,191.00.

On Tuesday, January 4th, Daniel Bradbury sold 16,353 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total transaction of $712,663.74.

CSTL stock opened at $45.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.09. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $31.46 and a one year high of $78.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -37.08 and a beta of 0.59.

Castle Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CSTL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.22. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 33.26% and a negative return on equity of 7.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,116,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,604,000 after purchasing an additional 622,786 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,801,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,226,000 after purchasing an additional 45,379 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,049,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000,000 after purchasing an additional 18,002 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 669,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,492,000 after purchasing an additional 178,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 610,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,163,000 after acquiring an additional 189,918 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSTL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $82.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.80.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

