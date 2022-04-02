Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. Catalyst Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 106.12% and a negative net margin of 1,248.43%.
Shares of NASDAQ:CBIO remained flat at $$0.66 during trading on Friday. 169,228 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 631,704. Catalyst Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $5.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average is $1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $20.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.94.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Catalyst Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.25.
Catalyst Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Catalyst Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel medicines to address serious medical conditions. The company was founded on March 7, 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.
