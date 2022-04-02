Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. Catalyst Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 106.12% and a negative net margin of 1,248.43%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBIO remained flat at $$0.66 during trading on Friday. 169,228 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 631,704. Catalyst Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $5.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average is $1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $20.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Catalyst Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.25.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 4,353.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,771,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 1,732,123 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 909,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 238,014 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 240,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 79,910 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 46,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel medicines to address serious medical conditions. The company was founded on March 7, 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

