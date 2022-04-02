Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. Catalyst Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 106.12% and a negative net margin of 1,248.43%.

Shares of CBIO remained flat at $$0.66 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 169,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,704. Catalyst Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $5.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.73. The firm has a market cap of $20.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 240,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 79,910 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 18,338 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 909,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 238,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 82.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Catalyst Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel medicines to address serious medical conditions. The company was founded on March 7, 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

