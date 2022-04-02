Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 84,683 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,156,827 shares.The stock last traded at $8.56 and had previously closed at $8.28.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $8.75 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.69. The company has a market capitalization of $855.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 1.23.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CPRX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 28.03%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPRX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

