CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.83.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CatchMark Timber Trust in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CatchMark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,043,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,219,000 after buying an additional 54,286 shares during the period. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 46.6% in the third quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 3,327,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,496,000 after buying an additional 1,058,117 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,835,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,695,000 after buying an additional 29,865 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 47,886.4% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,617,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,072,000 after buying an additional 2,612,201 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,827,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,921,000 after buying an additional 333,139 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CatchMark Timber Trust stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,799. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.07 and its 200 day moving average is $8.86. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 1-year low of $7.18 and a 1-year high of $12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.52. CatchMark Timber Trust had a return on equity of 38.68% and a net margin of 57.03%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CatchMark Timber Trust will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.79%.

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

