Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CLS. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. TD Securities increased their price target on Celestica from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Celestica from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

NYSE CLS opened at $11.91 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Celestica has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $13.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.26.

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Rating ) (TSE:CLS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Celestica had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 1.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Celestica will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Celestica in the fourth quarter valued at $12,972,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Celestica by 28.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,675,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,756,000 after purchasing an additional 589,614 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Celestica by 18.3% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,063,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,212,000 after purchasing an additional 474,911 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Celestica by 158.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 727,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,098,000 after purchasing an additional 445,852 shares during the period. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in Celestica by 8.6% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,979,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,218,000 after purchasing an additional 395,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

