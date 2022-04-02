Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CELLDEX THERAPEUTICS is an integrated biopharmaceutical company that applies its comprehensive Precision Targeted Immunotherapy Platform to generate a pipeline of candidates to treat cancer and other difficult-to-treat diseases. Celldex’s immunotherapy platform includes a complementary portfolio of monoclonal antibodies, antibody-targeted vaccines and immunomodulators to create novel disease-specific drug candidates. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Celldex Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.60.

Shares of NASDAQ CLDX opened at $34.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.35. Celldex Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $19.71 and a 1-year high of $57.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.79 and a beta of 2.78.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.01). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,516.04% and a negative return on equity of 21.98%. The firm had revenue of $0.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Celldex Therapeutics will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLDX. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 12.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $151,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

