Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Celyad SA is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company develops and commercializes cell based regenerative therapies to treat illnesses where cardiac tissue is lost due to chronic or acute injury. Celyad SA is based in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CYAD. UBS Group downgraded shares of Celyad Oncology from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Celyad Oncology from $20.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of Celyad Oncology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $2.78 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.01.

Celyad Oncology stock opened at $2.32 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.68. Celyad Oncology has a twelve month low of $1.67 and a twelve month high of $7.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Celyad Oncology stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ:CYAD – Get Rating) by 139.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,850 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.12% of Celyad Oncology worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.58% of the company’s stock.

Celyad Oncology SA is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the discovery and development of chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR T) therapies for cancer. It operates through the following segments: Cardiology and Immuno-Oncology. The Cardiology segment includes the company’s Cardiopoiesis, Corquest, and C-Cathez platforms.

