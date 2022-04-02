CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Trading 3.2% Higher

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.21 and last traded at $3.21. 23,816 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 5,801,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.11.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.45.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CEMIG stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,870 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in CEMIG were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

