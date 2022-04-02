Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.33.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Centrica from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 90 ($1.18) in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centrica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Centrica from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 120 ($1.57) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get Centrica alerts:

Shares of CPYYY stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.10. 4,712 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,584. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.65. Centrica has a 12 month low of $2.48 and a 12 month high of $4.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Centrica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.