Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
CENX has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. B. Riley raised their target price on Century Aluminum from $19.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.
Century Aluminum stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.84. 1,391,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,862,338. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 2.41. Century Aluminum has a fifty-two week low of $10.39 and a fifty-two week high of $30.36.
In other Century Aluminum news, VP Michelle Harrison sold 16,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total value of $378,114.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig C. Conti sold 12,920 shares of Century Aluminum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $331,914.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,491 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,562. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Century Aluminum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Century Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth $172,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Century Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Century Aluminum in the 3rd quarter valued at $199,000. 55.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Century Aluminum Company Profile (Get Rating)
Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.
