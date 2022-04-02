Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CENX has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. B. Riley raised their target price on Century Aluminum from $19.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Century Aluminum stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.84. 1,391,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,862,338. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 2.41. Century Aluminum has a fifty-two week low of $10.39 and a fifty-two week high of $30.36.

Century Aluminum ( NASDAQ:CENX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $659.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.70 million. Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 17.98% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Century Aluminum will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Century Aluminum news, VP Michelle Harrison sold 16,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total value of $378,114.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig C. Conti sold 12,920 shares of Century Aluminum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $331,914.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,491 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,562. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Century Aluminum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Century Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth $172,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Century Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Century Aluminum in the 3rd quarter valued at $199,000. 55.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

