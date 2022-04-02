Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Shares Gap Up to $12.35

Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.35, but opened at $12.66. Century Therapeutics shares last traded at $12.70, with a volume of 321 shares traded.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Century Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Century Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Get Century Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.93 and a 200-day moving average of $16.86. The company has a quick ratio of 14.57, a current ratio of 14.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Century Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:IPSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.24. On average, research analysts predict that Century Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Century Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.33% of the company’s stock.

About Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC)

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Century Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.