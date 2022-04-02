CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CF. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $68.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.84.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF stock opened at $99.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. CF Industries has a 52 week low of $43.19 and a 52 week high of $109.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.06 and a 200 day moving average of $70.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.00.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.30. CF Industries had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CF Industries will post 15.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 26,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,016,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 5,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.32, for a total transaction of $489,811.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,360,353 shares of company stock valued at $109,647,792. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 121.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 91.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CF Industries (Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.