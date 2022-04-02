Charter Trust Co. Decreases Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Charter Trust Co. lessened its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on DD. Bank of America increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Shares of DD traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.75. 2,747,965 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,071,169. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.22. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.37 and a twelve month high of $86.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.19.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 38.83%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.07%.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $183,372.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $93,317.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About DuPont de Nemours (Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.