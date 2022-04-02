Charter Trust Co. Has $983,000 Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Charter Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 65.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $455.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $439.06.

In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total value of $7,217,052.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $12,956,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DE traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $416.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,480,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,248,873. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.25. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $320.50 and a fifty-two week high of $437.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $387.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $364.55. The company has a market cap of $127.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.99.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.64. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 23.28%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

