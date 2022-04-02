Charter Trust Co. Lowers Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Charter Trust Co. reduced its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 551 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 261.9% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NOC. Jefferies Financial Group cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $427.27.

In other news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.76, for a total transaction of $1,206,874.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.40, for a total transaction of $1,826,791.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,738 shares of company stock valued at $4,485,857. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NOC stock traded up $7.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $454.79. The company had a trading volume of 699,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $417.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $389.56. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $322.90 and a one year high of $490.82.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 19.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.40%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

