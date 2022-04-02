Charter Trust Co. Purchases 830 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Charter Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,197 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the quarter. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of YUM. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 79.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 116,950 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,285,000 after purchasing an additional 51,601 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 64.5% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 4,855 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 157.6% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 10,206 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,244 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $281,000. Finally, TPI Fund Managers Ltd grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 144,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,643,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:YUM traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $118.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,884,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,079,474. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.95 and a 12-month high of $139.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.59.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.06). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 23.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.68%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen raised Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.41.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,433 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total transaction of $183,595.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

