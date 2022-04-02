Charter Trust Co. Raises Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Charter Trust Co. raised its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,354 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in HP were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in HP by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 800 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

HPQ traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.60. 20,832,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,254,383. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.11 and a 1-year high of $40.37.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.52 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 164.36% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 53,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $1,891,516.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.84, for a total transaction of $1,286,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 160,451 shares of company stock worth $5,827,427 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on HPQ shares. Morgan Stanley lowered HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on HP in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.79.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

