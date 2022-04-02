Charter Trust Co. Sells 2,226 Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Charter Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,226 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 1,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

FXI stock traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.20. The stock had a trading volume of 53,655,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,524,594. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $26.13 and a 1-year high of $47.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.39.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded iShares China Large-Cap ETF from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

