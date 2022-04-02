Charter Trust Co. Sells 58 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Charter Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 405.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 8,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 78.6% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 56.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael O’hare sold 16,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.88, for a total value of $5,078,623.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Demsey sold 10,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.68, for a total transaction of $3,205,431.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,816 shares of company stock worth $15,940,998. 12.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $338.00 to $317.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $327.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.09.

EL stock traded up $2.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $274.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,190,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,656. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $248.42 and a 1-year high of $374.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $98.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $290.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $319.84.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 44.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

