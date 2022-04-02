Chemours (NYSE:CC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Chemours from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on Chemours from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Chemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.56.

Shares of NYSE:CC opened at $32.26 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.05. Chemours has a 12-month low of $22.56 and a 12-month high of $38.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44.

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). Chemours had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 70.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chemours will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Chemours by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,015,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $470,359,000 after acquiring an additional 92,795 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chemours by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,781,603 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $93,350,000 after buying an additional 588,765 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chemours during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,199,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Chemours by 315.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,287,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $76,755,000 after buying an additional 1,736,888 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Chemours by 4.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,076,254 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,340,000 after buying an additional 90,340 shares during the period. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

