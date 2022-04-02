Chemours (NYSE:CC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Chemours from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on Chemours from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Chemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.56.
Shares of NYSE:CC opened at $32.26 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.05. Chemours has a 12-month low of $22.56 and a 12-month high of $38.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Chemours by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,015,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $470,359,000 after acquiring an additional 92,795 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chemours by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,781,603 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $93,350,000 after buying an additional 588,765 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chemours during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,199,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Chemours by 315.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,287,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $76,755,000 after buying an additional 1,736,888 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Chemours by 4.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,076,254 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,340,000 after buying an additional 90,340 shares during the period. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Chemours (Get Rating)
The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.
