Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $490.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) will report sales of $490.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chico’s FAS’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $487.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $493.00 million. Chico’s FAS reported sales of $387.96 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Chico’s FAS will report full-year sales of $2.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Chico’s FAS.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $496.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.00 million. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 2.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Chico’s FAS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chico’s FAS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.58.

In related news, insider Bonnie R. Brooks sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $856,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHS. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Chico’s FAS by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 49,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,367 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 66,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CHS traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.83. 2,028,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,108,251. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.02. Chico’s FAS has a twelve month low of $2.67 and a twelve month high of $7.29. The company has a market capitalization of $591.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.52.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM)and Soma brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate to high household income levels.

