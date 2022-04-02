Chinasoft International (OTCMKTS:CFTLF) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Buy”

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Chinasoft International (OTCMKTS:CFTLF – Get Rating) from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of Chinasoft International stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $0.78. The stock had a trading volume of 8,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,174. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.33. Chinasoft International has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $3.40.
About Chinasoft International (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chinasoft International (CFTLF)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Chinasoft International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chinasoft International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.