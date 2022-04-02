Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,550,000 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the February 28th total of 10,210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Chindata Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered Chindata Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised Chindata Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.30 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chindata Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chindata Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.27.

Chindata Group stock opened at $6.62 on Friday. Chindata Group has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $17.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.29 and a beta of 2.35.

Chindata Group ( NASDAQ:CD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Chindata Group had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $122.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chindata Group will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CD. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Chindata Group by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,683,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,224,000 after buying an additional 2,838,453 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 7,778,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,260,000 after acquiring an additional 573,364 shares during the period. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Chindata Group by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,575,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,298,000 after buying an additional 3,299,899 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion increased its position in Chindata Group by 30.9% during the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 6,254,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,635 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 713.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,103,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,630,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.17% of the company’s stock.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

