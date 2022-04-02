Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,550,000 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the February 28th total of 10,210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Chindata Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered Chindata Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised Chindata Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.30 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chindata Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chindata Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.27.
Chindata Group stock opened at $6.62 on Friday. Chindata Group has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $17.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.29 and a beta of 2.35.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CD. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Chindata Group by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,683,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,224,000 after buying an additional 2,838,453 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 7,778,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,260,000 after acquiring an additional 573,364 shares during the period. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Chindata Group by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,575,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,298,000 after buying an additional 3,299,899 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion increased its position in Chindata Group by 30.9% during the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 6,254,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,635 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 713.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,103,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,630,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.17% of the company’s stock.
Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.
