Christopher B. Paisley Sells 250 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 250 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.05, for a total value of $25,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of AMBA opened at $102.45 on Friday. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.28 and a 12-month high of $227.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -140.34 and a beta of 1.26.
Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $90.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.18 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 5.05%. Ambarella’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Ambarella by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 690,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,606,000 after buying an additional 263,299 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ambarella in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Ambarella in the third quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ambarella in the third quarter worth $1,230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.44% of the company’s stock.
Ambarella Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ambarella (AMBA)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.