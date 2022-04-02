Christopher B. Paisley Sells 250 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 250 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.05, for a total value of $25,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of AMBA opened at $102.45 on Friday. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.28 and a 12-month high of $227.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -140.34 and a beta of 1.26.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $90.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.18 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 5.05%. Ambarella’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMBA shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Ambarella from $205.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Ambarella from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.20.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Ambarella by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 690,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,606,000 after buying an additional 263,299 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ambarella in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Ambarella in the third quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ambarella in the third quarter worth $1,230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

