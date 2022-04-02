ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ChromaDex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. B. Riley cut their price objective on ChromaDex from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of ChromaDex in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ChromaDex has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDXC opened at $2.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.59 and a 200 day moving average of $4.26. The company has a market cap of $174.19 million, a PE ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.76. ChromaDex has a 12-month low of $1.93 and a 12-month high of $11.20.

ChromaDex ( NASDAQ:CDXC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $17.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.42 million. ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 70.85% and a negative net margin of 40.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ChromaDex will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert N. Fried bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.16 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in ChromaDex by 66.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in ChromaDex by 70.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in ChromaDex during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ChromaDex during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in ChromaDex by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. 40.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ChromaDex (Get Rating)

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on healthy aging. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers, as well as to distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

