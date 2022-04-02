Citigroup Lowers Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGF) to Hold

Citigroup downgraded shares of Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGF – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has $3,146.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on EXPGF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating and set a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Experian in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and issued a $3,300.00 target price on shares of Experian in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Experian currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $3,482.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EXPGF opened at $39.84 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.44. Experian has a 12 month low of $34.36 and a 12 month high of $49.60.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

