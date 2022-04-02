Citigroup Lowers Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) to Neutral

Citigroup cut shares of Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sera Prognostics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SERA opened at $3.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.97. Sera Prognostics has a 52-week low of $2.96 and a 52-week high of $15.50.

Sera Prognostics ( NASDAQ:SERA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.12).

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SERA. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation purchased a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics during the third quarter valued at $8,700,000. OUP Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics during the fourth quarter valued at $4,406,000. Fosun International Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics during the fourth quarter valued at $3,807,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sera Prognostics by 190.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 417,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after buying an additional 273,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sera Prognostics during the third quarter valued at $1,803,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.72% of the company’s stock.

About Sera Prognostics

Sera Prognostics, Inc, a health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for the early prediction of preterm birth risk and other complications of pregnancy. It develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in asymptomatic singleton pregnancies.

