Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) Receives $21.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on CLZNY. AlphaValue lowered shares of Clariant to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Clariant from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Clariant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Clariant from CHF 20 to CHF 21 in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of Clariant stock opened at $17.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.82. Clariant has a 52 week low of $14.89 and a 52 week high of $25.50.

Clariant AG engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Care Chemicals; Catalysis; Natural Resources; Plastics and Coatings; and Corporate. The Care Chemicals segment comprises the industrial and consumer specialties business unit (BU), food additives as well as the industrial biotechnology business.

