Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,090.71 ($53.59).

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Clarkson from GBX 4,132 ($54.13) to GBX 3,665 ($48.01) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,470 ($58.55) price objective on shares of Clarkson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

Shares of CKN stock opened at GBX 3,700 ($48.47) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.13 billion and a PE ratio of 22.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,408.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,678.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.88. Clarkson has a twelve month low of GBX 2,730 ($35.76) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,225 ($55.34).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of GBX 57 ($0.75) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from Clarkson’s previous dividend of $27.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Clarkson’s dividend payout ratio is 0.81%.

Clarkson Company Profile

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment provides services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

