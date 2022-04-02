Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.49 EPS

Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Clarus Therapeutics stock opened at $1.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.14 and a 200-day moving average of $3.13. Clarus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $31.24.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRXT. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clarus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clarus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Clarus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 78.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Clarus Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Clarus Therapeutics Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company which provide solutions to unmet medical needs by advancing androgen and metabolic therapies for men and women. The Company’s commercial product includes JATENZO(R). Clarus Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as Blue Water Acquisition Corp., is based in NORTHBROOK, Ill.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Clarus Therapeutics (CRXT)
