Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.49 EPS

Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Clarus Therapeutics stock opened at $1.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.14 and a 200-day moving average of $3.13. Clarus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $31.24.

Get Clarus Therapeutics alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRXT. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clarus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clarus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Clarus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 78.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRXT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Clarus Therapeutics from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Clarus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clarus Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.60.

Clarus Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clarus Therapeutics Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company which provide solutions to unmet medical needs by advancing androgen and metabolic therapies for men and women. The Company’s commercial product includes JATENZO(R). Clarus Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as Blue Water Acquisition Corp., is based in NORTHBROOK, Ill.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.