CloudMD Software & Services (CVE:DOC) Trading 7.4% Higher

CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (CVE:DOC – Get Rating) shares traded up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.90 and last traded at C$0.87. 258,174 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 569,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.81.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CloudMD Software & Services in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of CloudMD Software & Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.12. The stock has a market cap of C$241.66 million and a P/E ratio of -7.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.86.

CloudMD Software & Services Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides SaaS based health technology solutions to medical clinics in North America. It offers CloudMD telemedicine application, a telemedicine platform that connects patients to licensed physician through videoconferencing technology; operates a network of inter-connected medical clinics; and Re:Function, an integrated network of 8 rehabilitation clinics that offers various rehabilitation services.

