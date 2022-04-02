CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

CNFinance (NYSE:CNF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CNFinance Holdings Limited provides home equity loan services principally in China. It facilitates loans by connecting micro- and small-enterprise owners with its funding partners. The Company’s primary target borrower segment is MSE owners who own real properties in Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities. CNFinance Holdings Limited is based in China. “

CNF opened at $3.08 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.23 million, a PE ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 0.34. CNFinance has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 446.91 and a current ratio of 477.21.

CNFinance ( NYSE:CNF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of ($31.82) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.49 million. CNFinance had a return on equity of 1.60% and a net margin of 4.37%. Equities analysts forecast that CNFinance will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in CNFinance in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in CNFinance in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in CNFinance during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in CNFinance during the 4th quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CNFinance during the 4th quarter worth about $347,000. 3.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNFinance Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners; and loan lending agency services for financial institutions. The company also provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property.

