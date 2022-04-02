Codex DNA, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNAY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Codex DNA, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNAY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a decrease of 19.1% from the February 28th total of 1,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 642,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 16.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNAY. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Codex DNA in the 2nd quarter worth $1,367,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Codex DNA during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Codex DNA by 66.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 333,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 133,512 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Codex DNA by 421.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 60,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Codex DNA by 33.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 732,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,157,000 after purchasing an additional 183,700 shares in the last quarter. 31.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DNAY stock opened at $5.68 on Friday. Codex DNA has a 12-month low of $4.11 and a 12-month high of $25.70. The company has a quick ratio of 9.33, a current ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.86.

Codex DNA ( NASDAQ:DNAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Codex DNA will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DNAY. Cowen began coverage on Codex DNA in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on Codex DNA from $30.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

Codex DNA, Inc, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic biology instruments, reagents, and associated products and related services, primarily to pharmaceutical and academic laboratories worldwide. Its solutions include BioXp system that empowers researchers to go from a digital DNA sequence to endpoint-ready synthetic DNA; BioXp portal, an online portal that offers an intuitive guided workflow and design tools for building new DNA sequences and assembling them into vectors of choice; BioXp kits that contain building blocks and reagents, including its Gibson Assembly branded reagents, for specific synthetic biology workflow applications; Cloud-based scripts; Benchtop reagents that contain all the reagents necessary to proceed with a specific synthetic biology workflow on the benchtop using products generated on the BioXp system; and Biofoundry Services, which enable a customer to order and receive the BioXp system endpoint-ready products, such as genes, clones, cell-free amplified DNA, and variant libraries.

