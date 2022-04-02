Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.087 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund stock opened at $12.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.75. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $11.94 and a 12-month high of $15.78.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 168,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 5,327 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 130,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 53,715 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $492,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

