Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.135 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th.
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by 4.7% over the last three years.
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund stock opened at $23.12 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a one year low of $21.16 and a one year high of $32.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.11.
About Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund (Get Rating)
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.
